Durban Poison Cured Sugar 1g

by Next 1 Labs
SativaTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

Durban Poison

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Durban Poison effects

2,461 people told us about effects:
Energetic
65% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
