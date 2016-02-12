Mai Tai Cookies is a CBD-rich hybrid strain bred by Terraform Genetics, who crossed Alien Orange Cookies and ACDC. She took 1st place for “Best CBD Flower” at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. This hybrid is very frosty compared to most CBD strains and has a unique aroma of cherries and orange peels. With a high that is very relaxing and yet functional, patients would typically choose this strain for pain and anxiety. Her flowers have a dense structure similar to that of Girl Scout Cookies and are ready for harvest after a flowering cycle of 50-55 days. This wonderful strain won 1st Place for Best CBD Flower at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles and 2nd Place for Best CBD Concentrate at the 2016 High Times Concentrate Cup.