Blue Dream is a Sativa-dominant hybrid. Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, and nausea. Another effect of Blue Dream is it has the feeling of a gentle cerebral invigoration. The effects may include:
Relaxation
Happiness
Euphoria
Uplifted
Creativeness
About this strain
Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
10% | medium-low
CBD Strength
6% | medium-low
About this brand
Next Phase LLC
Next Phase produces organic, lab tested CBD oils made from hemp plants grown on licensed farms in the USA. Next Phase strives to deliver the highest quality, most thoroughly tested products available. From Kratom powders and capsules to CBD tinctures and gummies, we’ve got what you’re looking for!