About this product

NightBird Classic Blend Smokes are perfect for those who enjoy smoking premium CBD hemp flower, or simply as an alternative to tobacco products. Our smokes are rolled with a Full Spectrum, high CBD strain of hemp flower only, and never with hemp stalk or plant material fillers like others. The strain, Sour Space Candy, provides a robust terpene profile containing flavors of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced with earthy tones. NightBirds contain zero tobacco... only top bud, premium hemp flower. That's all folks!



Additional attributes:

*3rd party lab tested

*Less than 0.3% THC

*Over 100 mg of CBD per hempette

*10 premium hemp rolls per pack

*Classic biodegradable filters

*Unbleached hemp paper



(Not FDA approved)