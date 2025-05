Introducing Apple Crisp, a unique and exciting new cultivar developed in-house by reverse crossing apples and bananas. Our unique breeding process involves selecting two female plants, applying stress to one to induce male pollen production, and using this pollen to fertilize the other female plant. This meticulous method ensures that Apple Crisp retains the best characteristics of the parent strains while bringing out a new, distinct expression.



Apple Crisp stands out with its delightful, crispy granny apple notes, offering a refreshing and flavorful experience unlike any other with a relaxing Indica hybrid effect.



NECANN Cup 3rd-Place 2025

