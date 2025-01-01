Lineage: (Massachusetts Super Skunk X Sensi Northern Lights) X Chem Dog



Historical Context: At a Grateful Dead Concert in Wisconsin in 1991, “Weasel” met up with “Chemdog” himself, who gave him a few seeds. Weasel then brought the seeds back with him to the East Coast and crossed them with his existing strain (Massachusetts Super Skunk X Sensi Northern Lights). The strain instantly gained notoriety for its potent, sedative effects and started to gain recognition under the pseudonym “Daywrecker.”



Original breeder/first seed popped: Mike Klopp “Weasel”, Early 90’s



Flavor and bake description: Gassy, earthy aroma and flavor with a potent, sedative effect, likely to induce munchies.



Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene