About this product
Lineage: (Massachusetts Super Skunk X Sensi Northern Lights) X Chem Dog
Historical Context: At a Grateful Dead Concert in Wisconsin in 1991, “Weasel” met up with “Chemdog” himself, who gave him a few seeds. Weasel then brought the seeds back with him to the East Coast and crossed them with his existing strain (Massachusetts Super Skunk X Sensi Northern Lights). The strain instantly gained notoriety for its potent, sedative effects and started to gain recognition under the pseudonym “Daywrecker.”
Original breeder/first seed popped: Mike Klopp “Weasel”, Early 90’s
Flavor and bake description: Gassy, earthy aroma and flavor with a potent, sedative effect, likely to induce munchies.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene
Historical Context: At a Grateful Dead Concert in Wisconsin in 1991, “Weasel” met up with “Chemdog” himself, who gave him a few seeds. Weasel then brought the seeds back with him to the East Coast and crossed them with his existing strain (Massachusetts Super Skunk X Sensi Northern Lights). The strain instantly gained notoriety for its potent, sedative effects and started to gain recognition under the pseudonym “Daywrecker.”
Original breeder/first seed popped: Mike Klopp “Weasel”, Early 90’s
Flavor and bake description: Gassy, earthy aroma and flavor with a potent, sedative effect, likely to induce munchies.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Lineage: (Massachusetts Super Skunk X Sensi Northern Lights) X Chem Dog
Historical Context: At a Grateful Dead Concert in Wisconsin in 1991, “Weasel” met up with “Chemdog” himself, who gave him a few seeds. Weasel then brought the seeds back with him to the East Coast and crossed them with his existing strain (Massachusetts Super Skunk X Sensi Northern Lights). The strain instantly gained notoriety for its potent, sedative effects and started to gain recognition under the pseudonym “Daywrecker.”
Original breeder/first seed popped: Mike Klopp “Weasel”, Early 90’s
Flavor and bake description: Gassy, earthy aroma and flavor with a potent, sedative effect, likely to induce munchies.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene
Historical Context: At a Grateful Dead Concert in Wisconsin in 1991, “Weasel” met up with “Chemdog” himself, who gave him a few seeds. Weasel then brought the seeds back with him to the East Coast and crossed them with his existing strain (Massachusetts Super Skunk X Sensi Northern Lights). The strain instantly gained notoriety for its potent, sedative effects and started to gain recognition under the pseudonym “Daywrecker.”
Original breeder/first seed popped: Mike Klopp “Weasel”, Early 90’s
Flavor and bake description: Gassy, earthy aroma and flavor with a potent, sedative effect, likely to induce munchies.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nimbus Cannabis Co.
At Nimbus Cannabis Co., our mission is to increase the quality of smokeable cannabis products through constant innovation. We are devoted to enhancing the lives of all consumers by setting the highest standards for smokeable cannabis, offering the best vapes and concentrates available, and growing beloved and uncommon genetics. We are in the pursuit of cannabis perfection and helping everybody find their clouds.
Notice a problem?Report this item