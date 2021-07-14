Sativa Hybrid - Banana Punch x Peanut Butter Cookies



Back at it again with the ridiculous Banana strains, I’m not complaining though. The beastly terps absolutely explode out of the bag upon opening and literally ignites your nose hairs on the way in. Ghastly banana profile, creamy diesel undertone and a dark cacao twist that ties it together perfectly. Translates like a dream into the smoke as you are met with thick pulls of creamy candied bananas and a soft hash on the exhale.