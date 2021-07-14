About this product
Sativa Hybrid - Banana Punch x Peanut Butter Cookies
Back at it again with the ridiculous Banana strains, I’m not complaining though. The beastly terps absolutely explode out of the bag upon opening and literally ignites your nose hairs on the way in. Ghastly banana profile, creamy diesel undertone and a dark cacao twist that ties it together perfectly. Translates like a dream into the smoke as you are met with thick pulls of creamy candied bananas and a soft hash on the exhale.
About this strain
Banana Butter Cup effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
66% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.