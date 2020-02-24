About this strain
Blue Gelato, also known as "Blue Gelato #41," is a deliciously sweet hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing DJ Short’s old school Blueberry with GSC and Sherbert. With so many delicious strains at play, Blue Gelato puts out a smooth earthy, citrus, and fruity terpene profile that tastes as good as it smells. As for the high, you can expect to feel lofty and free in a state of euphoric bliss. Blue Gelato was originally bred by Barnys Farm.
Blue Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.