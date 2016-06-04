About this product
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
232 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.