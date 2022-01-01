Dead Hot Strawberries is a cross of Strawberry OG and Tropicana Cookies, so you already know it smells like a fruit medley. Canna Provisions told me that the Dead Hot Strawberries palate is “Sour fuel and citrus dessert topped with strawberries,” with effects described as “Fast energy and creative moxie in the front of the height with body calming physical effects that keep your mind sharp and quick as your body is set firmly in the clouds.” The most dominant terpenes in this strain are myrcene, limonene, linalool, and humulene.