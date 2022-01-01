About this product
Dead Hot Strawberries is a cross of Strawberry OG and Tropicana Cookies, so you already know it smells like a fruit medley. Canna Provisions told me that the Dead Hot Strawberries palate is “Sour fuel and citrus dessert topped with strawberries,” with effects described as “Fast energy and creative moxie in the front of the height with body calming physical effects that keep your mind sharp and quick as your body is set firmly in the clouds.” The most dominant terpenes in this strain are myrcene, limonene, linalool, and humulene.
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.