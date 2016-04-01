About this strain
Loud Seeds recreated a hybrid they originally made years ago by crossing a Strawberry Cough x Durban Poison female with their Sour dominant Original Loud male. The result is Strawberry Durban Diesel, an 80% sativa-dominant plant that finishes flowering in 8-10 weeks and can produce THC levels up to 25%.
Strawberry Durban Diesel effects
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.