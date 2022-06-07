About this product
Lemonge is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain (80% sativa/20% indica) created through crossing the classic Agent Orange X Super Lemon Haze strains. This bud is perfect for a wake-and-bake, with eye-opening effects and a bright flavor that's great for when you need a little extra oomph to get you going. The high starts with a happy build that lifts your spirits and infuses your mind with a sense of pure happy energy. You'll feel an influx of creativity and motivation and a touch of focus, making this bud perfect for tackling your to-do list with ease.
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.