Lemonge is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain (80% sativa/20% indica) created through crossing the classic Agent Orange X Super Lemon Haze strains. This bud is perfect for a wake-and-bake, with eye-opening effects and a bright flavor that's great for when you need a little extra oomph to get you going. The high starts with a happy build that lifts your spirits and infuses your mind with a sense of pure happy energy. You'll feel an influx of creativity and motivation and a touch of focus, making this bud perfect for tackling your to-do list with ease.