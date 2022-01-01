About this product
Orange Cookies Kush x FreeWorld Chem. One of our favorite crosses to date. Drippy greazy resin coats chunky round flowers with an odor combining notes of funky citrus with deep body odor undertones nestled within the gassy land of strong chem. Total cannabinoid levels reaching over 36%. Strong and balanced user experience.
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.