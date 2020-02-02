About this strain
Glueball effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN
