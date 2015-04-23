About this strain
Sour Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
467 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN
404R-00196