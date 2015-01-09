About this strain
Tiger’s Milk, also known as "Tiger Milk," by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant marijuana strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice.
Tiger's Milk effects
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.