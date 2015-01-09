Tiger’s Milk, also known as "Tiger Milk," by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant marijuana strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice.