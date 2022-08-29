Trop Breath is a combination of our 2 favorite Elite varieties. Motorbreath 15 (SFV OG Kush x Chem D) is a countless award winning strain that tests above 30% THC and reeks of lemon cleaner, skunk and pure dank. Our Tropicanna Cookies is making waves all over the world as well and our male imparts flavors of cookie dough and warm spices as well deep purple colors. Trop Breath will be an indica dominant hybrid that will finish in 70 of flowering or less. The plants will have very large fan leaves and will benefit from a defoliation early in flower. The best specimens will deliver a knockout punch of power, finish in 65 days and reek of sweet dough, warm spices, skunky lemons and gasoline.