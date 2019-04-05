Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Funky Monkey Blue Sherbert Flower
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Hybrid
Blue Sherbert is a cross of blue cookies and sunset sherbert.
The flavor profile is sweet with notes of blueberry and citrus.
Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g
Blue Sherbert effects
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
