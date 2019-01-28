Loading…
Logo for the brand Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Heavenly OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Heavenly OG effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
60% of people say it helps with arthritis
