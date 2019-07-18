About this product
aka RudeBoy
Hybrid of Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG
Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g
RudeBoi OG effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
No product reviews
About this brand
Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen.
NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices
Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.
