About this strain
The fusion of Blueberry and Northern Lights, Blue Lights is an indica strain with a noteworthy THC content. This flower emits a blueberry pungency thanks to the Blueberry influence, and provides a combination of sedative and euphoric long-lasting effects. Although fitting for day or nighttime use, this strain may be the perfect choice for end of the day stress and/or pain relief.
About this brand
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.