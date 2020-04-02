About this strain
Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones.
Grape Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.