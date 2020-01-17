Loading…
Logo for the brand Northwest Concentrates

Northwest Concentrates

Sherblato Wax 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Sherblato effects

Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
23% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
3% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
3% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!