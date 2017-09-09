About this product
The same spirit of the Northwest captured in our standard line of hash oil only this time it's extracted from live material to capture the freshest terpene profiles possible. By extracting freshly frozen starting material we preserve and encapsulate the most robust flavor profiles which include unique cannabis flavors from the most volitale terpenes only present in fresh flowers.
About this strain
Extreme OG, bred by Exotic Genetix, is a potent yet functional indica built from the genetics of Fire OG and Green Ribbon. While Fire OG maintains chunky, weighted body effects, this strain stays uplifted thanks to the dominant Green Crack genetics inside Green Ribbon. In small doses, this strain places pleasant relaxation in the body while leaving the mind alert. But be warned, continuous consumption may lead to couch lock and appetite ignition.
Extreme OG effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
76% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
69% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
61% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
46% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Northwest Concentrates
Born in the foothills of Mount Rainier where glacial runoff forms crystal clear rivers, century old trees hug the landscape, and good clean living is exalted - Northwest Concentrates evokes these local principles and carries them through our extraction process to craft a concentrate just for you.
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.
