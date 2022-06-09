Pineapple Auto is an indica/sativa/ruderalis cannabis strain that is both robust and very fast to mature. It is a perfect plant for beginners to begin to learn the art and science of growing marijuana due to its ease of cultivation as well as the sheer quality of the finished product.



Pineapple Auto is, unsurprisingly, a cross of the well-known Pineapple strain with added ruderalis genetics to trigger the flowering phase independently of any reduction in the hours of light that the plant receives. Indoor growers should be able to harvest between 450 – 550 gr/m2 under 600 watt grow lighting in the very fast time of 8 – 9 weeks from germination of the seeds.



Plants grown outdoors will yield 50 – 200 gr. each with the final result dependent on a variety of factors such as the amount and intensity of sunlight, quality of soil and nutrition and, even though this is an easy strain for the beginner, the amount of care and skill displayed by the grower. Due to the short life-cycle of Pineapple Auto it is possible to get 2 or even 3 harvests per year dependent on the latitude of cultivation and whether the seedlings are started before the previous crop is quite finished. Its buds have a good density and are covered in resin.



This cannabis strain has a very pronounced aroma and flavour of sweet, ripe pineapples. With THC levels of 19% and just 0.07% CBD the effects are potent and very good for the relief of anxiety and stress.



