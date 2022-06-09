Purple Strawberry Cough

We combined Ken Este’s Grand Daddy Purple and Kyle Kushmans Purple Strawberry Cough to produce our own unique in-house cross we call Purple Strawberry Cough that we hope you enjoy.



INFO ABOUT THE LEGENDARY GRAND DADDY PURPLE

GRANDDADDY PURPLE STRAIN OVERVIEW

The Granddaddy Purple strain is an ultra popular strain featuring a nice 21% average THC level and delicious candy-like flavors. It is the cross between the Big Bud and Purple Urkle strains and packs quite the punch. It’ll take effect pretty quickly and leave you feeling relaxed and incredibly good. In addition to the bold effects, this strain tastes like grapes, berries, and candy, so it’s a real treat for the senses as well.



Over the last few years, world-renowned Granddaddy Purple has been pretty damn busy stirring up some THC-filled waves across the globe, even if its origins began in a small little West Coast stoner hub famous for its cannabis culture and weed connoisseurs.



Introduced into the California medical Marijuana scene by Ken Estes – the “Medicine Man” himself – every pothead in the area knew that this cannabis strain would change the future for so many patients, which is why such efforts were made to expose the world to its magic back in 2003.



Flash forward to the present year, and Granddaddy Purple Marijuana has become not only a CA favorite, but also a global cannabis icon.



Sitting inside the stash jars of most top-class cannabis dispensaries, this indica-dominant flower has no doubt become a favorite for some of the world’s most seasoned stoners.



While it’s particularly used during the evenings and nighttime hours after a long day’s work, what else makes this cannabis strain so special, or any better than any other heavy-hitting indica out there? The answers might surprise you, but mostly they will probably just cause you to crave the hefty and potent buds.



Find out all you need to know about this Ken Estes creation in our complete Granddaddy Purple strain review.



What Is the Granddaddy Purple Cannabis Strain?

Classified as a pretty robust indica-dominant cannabis strain, Granddaddy Purple receives its name from its parents – genetically bred from well-known indicas Big Bud and Purple Urkle.



GDP likely gets its wonderful and sultry aroma from Purple Urkle, while Big Bud lends its dense and thick flower structure to the iconic cannabis crop.



Many cannabis consumers in California have been turned on to the effects of Granddaddy Purple, so much so that it has probably become one of the biggest “household names” of any of the “purple colored” weed varieties.



Although predominantly indica, Granddaddy Purps has indeed got a few sativa genes mixed in, with an 80% indica, 20% sativa ratio.



Of course, possibly the best of all is Granddaddy Purple’s THC content: lab results have returned an average THC percentage of 17-24% for this powerful and magical cannabis beast.



If you’re looking for some weed that’ll relax you, hit you hard, and leave you feeling incredible all at the same time, GDP is a no doubt an essential crop that you’ve got to get your little green thumbs on.



Granddaddy Purple Review: Aroma, Flavor, and Appearance

To say that the buds of Granddaddy Purple are stunning would be a gross understatement. There’s a reason why GDP has become one of the most famous purple colored cannabis strains in the United States, idolized for its vibrant shades and exotic candy-like aroma.



Overall, the aroma of Granddaddy Purple is sweet and citrusy, with earthy undertones that spark slight glimpses of grape and other juicy fruits.



The flavor is essentially what you would expect from a cannabis strain that smells this good; your taste buds should immediately recognize the tangs of grape, berries and other sweet delights.



And of course, the appearance of these dense and massive buds just tie the entire beauty of the crop together: bright green leaves blend seamlessly together with vibrant purple hints that electrify and ignite the energy of this incredible flower.



And don’t forget about those yellow-orange pistils that curve and twist amongst the leaves, topped off with a thick crystalline THC layer that makes it seem almost as if a fresh layer of snow has fallen upon the nuggets. If this sounds appealing and you are longing to learn to grow your own Grandaddy Purps, then keep reading to learn more…



Granddaddy Purple Grow Info

Most would agree that cultivating Granddaddy Purple is of moderate difficulty, which may make it a challenging task for absolute beginners (although doable by growers with moderate to professional experience).



Primarily, the main challenge with GDP is being constantly mindful of humidity levels, which need to be around 50%. Other than this factor, Granddaddy Purple is naturally quite resistant to mold, pests, powdery mildew, and diseases. So at least this side of the growing process will be relatively low maintenance.



A little history on Strawberry Cough

which was used as a 50% cross into this all new NukeHeads Exclusive genetic we offer !

Strawberry Cough is a bracing, taste-focused sativa hybrid. Its unmistakable strawberry flavor is the result of crossbreeding by cannabis pioneer Kyle Kushman. Its impressive buds won the title of Best Flower in the 2013 Cannabis Cup. Fruity and light, this strain is an uplifting and productive smoke that can be enjoyed in a variety of settings. Strawberry Cough is a cross between Strawberry Fields and old-school staple Haze. The average THC composition of this strain is between 15% and 20%. Emerald Cannabis Worx tested Strawberry Cough through pH Labs and hit a record high of 22.98% THC in 2018.



Kyle Kushman, a former High Times editor, developed Strawberry Cough largely by chance in 2000. Kushman claims to have received a small clone from a fellow breeder — a runt, the clone had allegedly been grown next to a strawberry patch somewhere in Connecticut. Kushman was struck by the clone’s pungent strawberry scent — he dubbed the strain Strawberry Field, and eventually crossed it with a Haze plant. The result was Strawberry Cough, a hybrid that tastes soft and sweet and delivers a solidly cerebral high.



Kushman built a buzz around Strawberry Cough’s in New York City’s underground cannabis market. He then moved out west to focus on cultivation in California and handed out clones of Strawberry Cough on the cross-country drive, boosting its popularity even more.



The strain’s award-winning flowers are large and chunky. Despite its dominant sativa genetics, Strawberry Cough has a more indica-typical bud structure, with solid and densely-packed leaves. The sativa genes show, however, in the buds’ tapered, conical shape, less like popcorn and more like tiny pinecones. The flowers are covered in cloudy amber trichomes that lend the leaves a slightly yellowish appearance. Red — rather than orange — pistils are threaded through the sticky leaves. The mild scent of strawberries wafts up from the buds, mixed with a little bit of peppery spice. When buds are combusted, they give off a herbal cloud, reminiscent of parent strain Haze. Smoke from this strain is typically harsh, causing many users to cough and sometimes leading their eyes to water. The initial taste is of ripe strawberries, without any hint of skunkiness or musk. On the exhale, the strawberry flavor has some more sweetness. This saccharine berry scent lingers for a while after users have toked.



Strawberry Cough’s buzzy, thoughtful high settles in almost immediately. Users may feel initially unsettled, but, in the right set and setting, can embrace the sharp focus associated with this strain — it’s great for deep conversation, reading, or working on tasks that involve some degree of creativity or problem-solving. Strawberry Cough can also impart an energetic feeling of motivation and intensity that’s perfect for plowing through more mundane tasks. The opportunity for non-linear and less traditional ways of thinking makes Strawberry Cough a uniquely creative strain. Its sense of euphoria and tendency towards chattiness also marks this as a great choice in lively social settings.



Medically speaking, Strawberry Cough is beneficial in regulating entrenched mood disorders. As users feel a boost in energy and creativity, they may feel a dissipation in anxiety or stress. Some have also reported relief from painful migraines, as well as less intense headaches. Side effects of this strain include the possibility of paranoia, which can happen with larger doses when intense cerebral thinking can kick into overdrive. The high from Strawberry Cough is said to last longer than average, from about 3 to 4 hours.