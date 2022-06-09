About this product
The only thing more desirable than the award winning Sherbet genetics are Sherbet Autoflower genetics! Now you can grow this seriously powerful award winner with the ease and convenience of an auto. Indoors, Sherbet Auto takes around 11 weeks to grow from seed to harvest under a preferred 20 hours of daily light. Outdoors she takes an extra couple of weeks. The genetics come from Girl Scout Cookies with some influence from Cherry Pie, OG Kush and Durban Poison. This is a potent auto from the latest USA genetics. In good conditions you can expect THC levels in excess of 20%. Sweet fruity mango/melon flavors greet you, followed by a fast acting and refreshingly powerful high. This Sherbet selection was chosen for the ease of growth and heavy yields. She is perfect for the home grower wanting an uncomplicated auto with guaranteed potency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.