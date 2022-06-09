The only thing more desirable than the award winning Sherbet genetics are Sherbet Autoflower genetics! Now you can grow this seriously powerful award winner with the ease and convenience of an auto. Indoors, Sherbet Auto takes around 11 weeks to grow from seed to harvest under a preferred 20 hours of daily light. Outdoors she takes an extra couple of weeks. The genetics come from Girl Scout Cookies with some influence from Cherry Pie, OG Kush and Durban Poison. This is a potent auto from the latest USA genetics. In good conditions you can expect THC levels in excess of 20%. Sweet fruity mango/melon flavors greet you, followed by a fast acting and refreshingly powerful high. This Sherbet selection was chosen for the ease of growth and heavy yields. She is perfect for the home grower wanting an uncomplicated auto with guaranteed potency.