About Trix

We think it is safe to say that this is the one time where the Silly Rabbit probably won’t hear “Trix are for kids!” because it most certainly is not. It’s not even for the adult first-timer. This potent and flavorful strain by Riot Seeds is a Colombian Gold hybrid created by crossing the New World landrace with Chemdawg D. By mixing these two super flavorful strains you are left with a tasty high that is easily a grade A strain that truly has it all and is considered by the breeders to be their second best strain.



As the name would suggest, this milky and fruit-flavored strain gives off aromas and flavors of fruity cereal reminiscent of its namesake. These powerful buds average around 20% THC and give you just the right amount of kick. In addition to flavor and potency, these nugs are a joy to behold as they are dark green with wisps of amber, slightly orange/red hairs, and a dusting of milky white trichomes.



If you ask the breeders they’ll tell you this is their most reliable strain for a consistently upbeat and strong high. It will first hit in the front of your head with a warming sensation that passes through your shoulders and spine, filling your body with tingles and energizing your mind. This uplifting bud gives users sharp focus, yet somehow simultaneously relaxes your muscles and soothes you into your chair. So, if you have a lot of studying to get through, this is a perfect bud for that.



Because it is motivating and focused high, the medical community has praised this strain for ADHD and bipolar. Its sedative-like properties make it great for treating symptoms of chronic pain, muscle spasms, and general aches. The energy inducing smoke is great for chronic fatigue and mood disorders such as depression, stress, and any other mental health issue that typically causes restless sleep or loss of energy.



Trix is a brilliant plant for the new or novice grower as it is an easy starter and will turn out massive yields without much effort. It is resistant to most molds and mildews and has a short 10 week turn around. Green thumbs rejoice! Your new favorite grow is here. The odors of this strain are super pleasant, making it great for indoor cultivation.



Dive into the world’s most potent version of Colombian Gold. This extremely consistent plant delivers on aromatic flowers, a stellar stoney experience, and an easy to love flavor palate. It’s okay this time to follow the rabbit and dive into the Trix high.