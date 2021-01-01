About this product

This is our original, pure, all natural selection of Flavored Premium CBD Isolate Oil. No flavorings have been added.

Our high quality 30mL Natural Flavored Premium CBD Isolate Oil is great for anyone! Available in 1500mg concentrations, there is a bottle for any user.

500mg

1000mg

1500mg

2500mg

Perks:

Vegan and gluten free

Grown under Colorado sun

CO2 Extracted

Zero THC

Ingredients:

CBD Isolate

Coconut Oil

Sunflower Oil

Zero Added Flavoring

Directions: Just add to food or drink, or enjoy your tincture sublingual by dropping your preferred dose under your tongue. Hold for about 90 seconds before swallowing.