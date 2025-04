Indica Hybrid

Motorbreath x Grandpa's Breath



If you don't like pungent flavor or smell, move along. Hot Rod combines the best of stank. Blending together skunk and spicy diesel for an acrid smell that's not for the faint of heart.



Nuthera seeks rare and unique cultivars that yield a wide range of desirable cannabinoid and terpene profiles with sustainable growing practices.

read more