About this product
Flow 1:1 CBD:THC - Apricot Flavor - Find Your Flow
Ease into your inner peace with the harmonious blend of CBD and THC in our new Flow 1:1 CBD:THC - Apricot Flavor. This delicate balance of cannabinoids is designed to elevate your senses and calm your mind, while providing a feeling of physical comfort. The apricot flavor is a sweet and a juicy burst of refreshment that will captivate your taste buds and awaken your senses.
At the core of this blend lies the terpene myrcene, providing a foundation of deep relaxation and serenity. Terpinolene adds a meditative and introspective touch, while pinene brings a clear focus and heightened perception. Caryophyllene and linalool work together to lift your spirits and provide a warm, comforting sensation.
Compact and portable, the Nuvata Flow Vape is perfect for those on-the-go, whether commuting, hiking, or relaxing at home. Find your flow and experience a sense of balance, peace, and clarity with every inhale.
*Potency Results: THC: 43.18%, CBD: 41.31%
Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, Terpinolene, Pinene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool
*Individual batch testing on products may vary.
About this brand
Nuvata
Whether you’re looking for an aid to wellness and mindfulness or simply to add a little extra flavor to life, Nuvata’s premium vaporizers deliver cannabis that’s perfectly suited for your needs.
Our process of combining cannabinoids and terpenoids, paired with our deep understanding of the ‘entourage effect’, allows us to create enhanced states of mind, body, and everywhere in between. Terpenoid research is the fascinating frontier of cannabis innovation, and through it, we can customize sensational effects to provide a personalized experience.
Our premium vaporizers are fashionable, efficient, and inconspicuous so you can spend your time focused on the positive effects of cannabis, not the logistics of consumption and worries of stigmatization. They are ready to use at the point of reveal and optimized to seamlessly blend into your daily routine.
Nuvata’s goal is to make it simple and easy for you to enjoy the wellness, mindfulness, and fun that cannabis can bring to life.
