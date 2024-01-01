Blue Dream Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Blue Dream strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Blue Dream Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Blue Dream strain. Recognized for its uplifting and euphoric effects, Blue Dream offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and creative inspiration. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Blue Dream strain, highlighted by sweet blueberry and herbal undertones.



Blue Dream brings forth pure bliss and a delightful sense of creativity, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Blue Dream Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Sativa

Flavors: Sweet Blueberry

Effects: Euphoric, Creative

Main Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene

