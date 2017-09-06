Blue Widow Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Blue Widow strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Blue Widow Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Blue Widow strain. Recognized for its exhilarating and uplifting effects, Blue Widow offers a harmonious blend of energy and tranquility. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Blue Widow strain, highlighted by tropical fruit notes and a subtle citrus undertone.



Blue Widow brings forth pure relaxation and a profound sense of harmony, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Blue Widow Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Hybrid



Flavors: Tart Strawberry, Blueberry, Garden Fresh



Effects: Restful, Calming



Terpenes: α-Terpineol, β-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene

