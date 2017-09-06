NVUS THCa Badder – Blue Widow (1 gram)

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product

Blue Widow Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Blue Widow strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.

Our Blue Widow Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Blue Widow strain. Recognized for its exhilarating and uplifting effects, Blue Widow offers a harmonious blend of energy and tranquility. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Blue Widow strain, highlighted by tropical fruit notes and a subtle citrus undertone.

Blue Widow brings forth pure relaxation and a profound sense of harmony, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Blue Widow Strain THCa Badder today!

Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Tart Strawberry, Blueberry, Garden Fresh

Effects: Restful, Calming

Terpenes: α-Terpineol, β-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene

About this strain

Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and should have a coat of long orange hairs. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
