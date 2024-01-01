NVUS THCa Badder – Limoncello (1 gram)

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Limoncello Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Limoncello strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.

Our Limoncello Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Limoncello strain. Recognized for its refreshing and uplifting effects, Limoncello offers a harmonious blend of citrusy brightness and mental clarity. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Limoncello strain, highlighted by zesty lemon and sweet herbal undertones.

Limoncello brings forth pure revitalization and a delightful sense of clarity, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Limoncello Strain THCa Badder today!

Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Zesty Lemon, Herbal, Refreshing

Effects: Uplifting, Clear-headed

Terpenes: Lemon Terpenes, β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene

About this strain

Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
