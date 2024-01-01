About this product
NVUS THCa Badder – Limoncello (1 gram)
by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.
