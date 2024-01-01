Limoncello Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Limoncello strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Limoncello Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Limoncello strain. Recognized for its refreshing and uplifting effects, Limoncello offers a harmonious blend of citrusy brightness and mental clarity. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Limoncello strain, highlighted by zesty lemon and sweet herbal undertones.



Limoncello brings forth pure revitalization and a delightful sense of clarity, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Limoncello Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Hybrid



Flavors: Zesty Lemon, Herbal, Refreshing



Effects: Uplifting, Clear-headed



Terpenes: Lemon Terpenes, β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene

