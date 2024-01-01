White Widow Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of White Widow strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our White Widow Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned White Widow strain. Recognized for its balanced and euphoric effects, White Widow offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and mental clarity. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the White Widow strain, highlighted by earthy and floral notes with a hint of spice.



White Widow brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of focus, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the White Widow Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Hybrid



Flavors: Berry, Herbal, Spring Florals



Effects: Calming, Cerebral



Terpenes: α-Terpineol, β-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene

