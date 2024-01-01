About this product
White Widow Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of White Widow strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.
Our White Widow Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned White Widow strain. Recognized for its balanced and euphoric effects, White Widow offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and mental clarity. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the White Widow strain, highlighted by earthy and floral notes with a hint of spice.
White Widow brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of focus, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the White Widow Strain THCa Badder today!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Berry, Herbal, Spring Florals
Effects: Calming, Cerebral
Terpenes: α-Terpineol, β-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene
NVUS THCa Badder – White Widow (1 gram)
by NVUS Labs
THC —CBD —
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
