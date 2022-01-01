About this product
Your new favorite daily rosewater toner!
Only 3 ingredients -- the perfect toner for sensitive or dry skin.
Instructions: Spray on face and decolletage and let toner soak in completely before applying oils, serums or makeup. Store in a cool, dry place.
- Paraben-free
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Allergen-free
Ingredients: Bulgarian Steam Distilled Rose Water, Glycerin and Hibiscus Flower Extract.
About this brand
Ocanna
All-Natural, Sustainable, Vegan, Plant-Based, Cruelty-Free Wellness & Skincare Products Made in Small Batches