GG4 Seeds, aka "Gorilla Glue #4" and "Original Glue," produce a popular, award-winning strain in the cannabis community, known for its sticky and resinous buds. Interestingly, the strain gets its name because of the difficulty growers face while trimming its buds during harvest. The resinous, sticky buds leave their scissors sticking together every time- hence the term "glue."



GG4 autoflower seeds are a near-perfect hybrid that many revere! Known for its chocolate-like taste and long-lasting euphoric delights. The aroma ranges from fresh pine to dark, sour earth, and the strain boasts close to 30% THC levels.



GG4 Cannabis seeds produce one of the most popular strains seen at many dispensaries. Additionally, the popularity comes from its euphoric effects, and great pack lineage of Chem's Sister, Chocolate Diesel, and Sour Dubb.



Apart from its potent effects, the characteristics of this famous cannabis strain are hard to find in any other plant. Furthermore, flowering time will vary depending on whether you grow indoors or outdoors.



GG4 autoflowering seeds have the same benefit as feminized Gorilla Glue seeds. They will only produce female plants but do not require the same photoperiod conditions to reach the flowering stage.

However, it's important to remember that this particular seed type generally produces faster harvests with smaller amounts.