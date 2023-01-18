Its name may be deceiving, but Green Crack seeds contain 100% cannabis. This strain produces a sativa-dominant hybrid that is highly regarded by cannabis enthusiasts. Known previously as "Cush" or "Green Cush," Green Crack gets its current name from Snoop Doggy Dogg, the "Dogfather."



As a sativa-heavy strain, it will keep you energized throughout the day. With its euphoric effects and long lasting effects, it is definitely best consumed early in the day.



Even though Green Crack seeds possess sativa qualities, their buds are dense, gorgeous, and clustered, not chunky like conventional sativa strains.



When grown outdoors, Green Crack seeds produce cannabis plants that produce up to 20 ounces per plant, and when grown indoors, they produce up to 18 ounces per plant.