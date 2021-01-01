About this product
We're excited to announce our latest addition, Tangerine Mineral Water! Sugar-free and featuring full-profile cannabis in every bottle!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Olala
Yummy cannabis-infused sodas in 10 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg varietals, along with Co2-extracted, terpene-rich concentrates from the best farms in the state! Check us out at www.olalausa.com or Instagram @olala.usa. For adults 21 and over only; no sales outside WA State.