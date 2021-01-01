About this product

Take a toke and let the delightful 50/50 hybrid blend wash away your worries. Mixing a fruity flavor with tropical aromas, the Guava Stardawg x Afghan blend is a calming paradise, offering you a vaping experience filled with euphoric relaxation and transcendent tranquility. Kick off your shoes, put your feet in the sand, and let the magic of Guava leave your worries behind.



The compact, easy-to-use Vacation Vape pens are a safe and convenient way to experience the high life anywhere. Free from harmful additives and modifiers,each pen contains pure, natural cannabis oil, extracted with hydrocarbon processes, providing you a clean, consistent, and elevated smoking experience. No tocopheryl acetate, no cutting agents, no emulsifiers, and no synthetic agents. Just pure, smooth cannabis that’s good for both mind and soul.



.2g of bliss, approximately 40-60 puffs.