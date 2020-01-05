About this product
Cold Cured represents the bold and rich terpene profile of dried flower. Cold Cured is produced using the best dried, frozen indoor cannabis, extracted cold to preserve the cured perfection. This extract promises a divine experience with a heavy high. A cultured palate is guaranteed to appreciate this extract.
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
146 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!