About this product
Cold Cured represents the bold and rich terpene profile of dried flower. Cold Cured is produced using the best dried, frozen indoor cannabis, extracted cold to preserve the cured perfection. This extract promises a divine experience with a heavy high. A cultured palate is guaranteed to appreciate this extract.
About this strain
Chem Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
75% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
