Citron is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain. It is believed to be a variety of OG Kush. Like its name suggests, Citron has a bright flavor profile that features a sweet and sour combination of lemon and lime. Smoking this strain produces a euphoric effect that relaxes your entire body without putting you to sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and stress. Citron buds are bright green with frosty trichomes and dark orange hairs.