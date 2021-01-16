About this product
Live Resin is for the living plant flavor connoisseurs. This full-bodied extract embodies the terpene profile of the live plant. Live Resin is extracted cold from fresh-frozen cannabis, harvested at the peak of potency. This extract delivers a taste equal to its strength. A delight to the senses and a joy to the mind.
This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
12% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
