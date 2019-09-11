About this product
Cold Cured represents the bold and rich terpene profile of dried flower. Cold Cured is produced using the best dried, frozen indoor cannabis, extracted cold to preserve the cured perfection. This extract promises a divine experience with a heavy high. A cultured palate is guaranteed to appreciate this extract.
About this strain
A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.
Gary Payton effects
Reported by real people like you
134 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!