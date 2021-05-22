Gello is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Flo with Gelato 45. This strain produces a mellow high with effects rooted in physical relaxation. For this reason, Gello is ideal for those with a low THC tolerance, or your friend who has never smoked before. The flavor profile of this strain features sugary flavors like sweet berry and citrus. The aroma is similar, with hints of sour herbs. Medical marijuana patients choose Gello to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows in small, dense buds with dark green and purple foliage that almost appear black. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Gello - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.