Gorilla Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
72% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
