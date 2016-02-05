About this product
Live Resin is for the living plant flavor connoisseurs. This full-bodied extract embodies the terpene profile of the live plant. Live Resin is extracted cold from fresh-frozen cannabis, harvested at the peak of potency. This extract delivers a taste equal to its strength. A delight to the senses and a joy to the mind.
About this strain
From Sonoma County comes Alaska Thunder Grape, a hybrid strain that balances genetics from Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Grape Ape. With floral flavors of lavender and hibiscus, Alaska Thunder Grape delivers heavy euphoric effects that promote rest and relaxation.
Alaska Thunder Grape effects
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Eye pressure
50% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
