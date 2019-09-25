About this product
White Walker is Oleum’s signature extract. Its snow like appearance and smooth texture make it a concentrate effortless to love. Made with premium cured flower, White Walker is certain to create consistent mind-bending effects. This one of kind extract is exclusive to Oleum.
About this strain
Archive Seed Bank’s Hazmat OG is a cross between the original Chemdog 91 and Face Off OG Bx1. The result is a well-balanced, energizing hybrid that’s great for people looking for less of a cerebral high. Flavors including diesel with lime OG notes.
Hazmat OG effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
