About this product
Cold Cured represents the bold and rich terpene profile of dried flower. Cold Cured is produced using the best dried, frozen indoor cannabis, extracted cold to preserve the cured perfection. This extract promises a divine experience with a heavy high. A cultured palate is guaranteed to appreciate this extract.
About this strain
Key Lime Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Key Lime Pie with Bubba Kush. The strain tastes like citrus and has gassy undertones in the aroma. Key Lime Kush has resinous dark green buds and is generally regarded by growers as a well-rounded and impressive strain.
